Japan's flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Japanese ‘spy’ detained in China last month allowed to return home
- The man, named by China’s foreign ministry as Nobu Iwatani, reportedly confessed to collecting a large amount of ‘classified information’
- Japanese media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who previously worked for the Japan’s defence and foreign ministries
Topic | Japan
Japan's flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe join hands at the Asean Plus Three Summit in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discuss Xi Jinping’s state visit
- Xi invited to Japan ‘when cherry blossoms bloom’ next year
- Japanese leader expected to visit China in December for summit that will involve South Korea
Topic | China-Japan relations
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe join hands at the Asean Plus Three Summit in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE