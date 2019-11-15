Channels

Japan's flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japanese ‘spy’ detained in China last month allowed to return home

  • The man, named by China’s foreign ministry as Nobu Iwatani, reportedly confessed to collecting a large amount of ‘classified information’
  • Japanese media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who previously worked for the Japan’s defence and foreign ministries
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:53pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe join hands at the Asean Plus Three Summit in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discuss Xi Jinping’s state visit

  • Xi invited to Japan ‘when cherry blossoms bloom’ next year
  • Japanese leader expected to visit China in December for summit that will involve South Korea
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 10:11pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe join hands at the Asean Plus Three Summit in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
