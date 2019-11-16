Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’ that ‘must be beaten to death’, while misspelling his name as ‘Baiden’
- Pyongyang launches unusually ferocious diatribe against US presidential candidate, even borrowing from Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joe’ rhetoric
- Biting back, Biden vows not to ‘embrace dictators’ and says Kim Jong-un would love to see Trump re-elected
