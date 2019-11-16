US President Donald Trump with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump reportedly wants Japan to quadruple payment for US troops to US$8 billion
- The demand was made to Japanese officials during a trip to the region in July by John Bolton, then national security adviser, according to Foreign Policy
- Trump has also insisted Seoul shoulder more of the cost of the US military presence in South Korea, where it serves as deterrence against North Korea
