Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The joint military air exercise, called Vigilant Ace, has been postponed. Photo: AP
East Asia

US and South Korea postpone joint warplane exercise seen by North Korea as an ‘invasion rehearsal’

  • The drills would have simulated air combat scenarios and involved warplanes from both the United States and South Korea
  • Washington denied the postponement amounted to another concession to Pyongyang
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:32pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The joint military air exercise, called Vigilant Ace, has been postponed. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’ that ‘must be beaten to death’, while misspelling his name as ‘Baiden’

  • Pyongyang launches unusually ferocious diatribe against US presidential candidate, even borrowing from Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joe’ rhetoric
  • Biting back, Biden vows not to ‘embrace dictators’ and says Kim Jong-un would love to see Trump re-elected
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:39am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.