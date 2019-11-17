The joint military air exercise, called Vigilant Ace, has been postponed. Photo: AP
US and South Korea postpone joint warplane exercise seen by North Korea as an ‘invasion rehearsal’
- The drills would have simulated air combat scenarios and involved warplanes from both the United States and South Korea
- Washington denied the postponement amounted to another concession to Pyongyang
Topic | North Korea
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a rally in New Hampshire on November 8. Photo: Reuters
North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’ that ‘must be beaten to death’, while misspelling his name as ‘Baiden’
- Pyongyang launches unusually ferocious diatribe against US presidential candidate, even borrowing from Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joe’ rhetoric
- Biting back, Biden vows not to ‘embrace dictators’ and says Kim Jong-un would love to see Trump re-elected
