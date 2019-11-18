North Korean leader Kim Jong-un poses with sharpshooters of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes ahead with air drills despite US and South Korea efforts to ease tension
- Kim reportedly supervised an airborne landing training of sharpshooter sub-units of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the North Korean army
Topic | North Korea
Former vice-president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event. He was called a “rabid dog” by North Korea. Photo: TNS
Trump defends Biden after North Korea calls him a ‘rabid dog’
- The US president came to the defence of the former vice-president, saying he ‘is actually somewhat better than that’
- Meanwhile, North Korea has ruled out any further denuclearisation talks unless the US lifts its ‘hostile policies’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
