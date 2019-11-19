Channels

US President Donald Trump smiles while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea says no more talks with US just so Donald Trump can boast

  • Comments come after US president hints at another meeting, urging Kim Jong-un to ‘act quickly’
  • Senior official Kim Kye-gwan calls on US to end ‘policy of hostility’, says Pyongyang ‘no longer interested in such talks that bring nothing to us’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:11am, 19 Nov, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un poses with sharpshooters of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
East Asia

North Korea goes ahead with air drills despite US, South Korea efforts to ease tension

  • Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised an airborne landing training of sharpshooter sub-units of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the North Korean army
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:09pm, 18 Nov, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un poses with sharpshooters of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
