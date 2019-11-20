Smokeless fuel for sale in Ulan Bator. Photo: AFP
Mongolia’s new ‘cleaner’ fuel may be poisoning the residents who burn it to heat homes
- Since residents started using the smokeless briquettes in October, there have been seven other deaths – mainly children, pregnant women, and the elderly
- Nearly 1,000 people have been hospitalised in Ulan Bator’s outer slum districts, prompting fears the fuel can cause carbon monoxide poisoning
