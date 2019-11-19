Marines from South Korea and the US during joint landing military exercises. Photo: AP
South Korea refuses to pay US$5 billion to cover cost of US troops, causing talks to break down
- Each side claims the other was not prepared to reach a compromise on sharing the costs for hosting 28,500 US troops to deter North Korea
- Donald Trump has floated the idea of pulling US troops from the Korean peninsula, which remains technically in a state of war
US President Donald Trump with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump reportedly wants Japan to quadruple payment for US troops to US$8 billion
- The demand was made to Japanese officials during a trip to the region in July by John Bolton, then national security adviser, according to Foreign Policy
- Trump has also insisted Seoul shoulder more of the cost of the US military presence in South Korea, where it serves as deterrence against North Korea
