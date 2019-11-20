An angler shows off a salmon caught in the Kido River in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: will Fukushima rice and fruits be on the menu?
- Japanese officials insist food from Fukushima is safe despite the 2011 nuclear disaster but China, South Korea and the US still restrict food imports from there
- Producers are keen to serve local rice, fruits, beef and vegetables at the Olympic Village
Topic | Japan
An angler shows off a salmon caught in the Kido River in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA