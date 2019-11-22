Channels

Pope Francis' upcoming visit to Japan will be the first by a pontiff in 38 years. Photo: AFP
Japan's death penalty activists hope Pope Francis' visit helps make the case for abolition

  • Polls indicate support for the death penalty, with about 80 per cent of Japanese considering it an effective deterrent and appropriate punishment
  • Iwao Hakamada spent 48 years on death row after being wrongly convicted of murder. His case offers a vivid example of the risks of the death penalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 11:05am, 22 Nov, 2019

Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Japan will be the first by a pontiff in 38 years. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
Craig Mark
Craig Mark

Abe is Japan's longest-serving PM. Is that the extent of his legacy?

  • The premier has broken a century-old record for political longevity – but despite domestic comebacks and foreign policy wins, a succession of scandals and his mixed results with the economy will live long in the memory
Craig Mark

Craig Mark  

Updated: 7:03am, 20 Nov, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
