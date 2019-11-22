Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Japan will be the first by a pontiff in 38 years. Photo: AFP
Japan’s death penalty activists hope Pope Francis’ visit helps make the case for abolition
- Polls indicate support for the death penalty, with about 80 per cent of Japanese considering it an effective deterrent and appropriate punishment
- Iwao Hakamada spent 48 years on death row after being wrongly convicted of murder. His case offers a vivid example of the risks of the death penalty
Topic | Japan
Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Japan will be the first by a pontiff in 38 years. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA