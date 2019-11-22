South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: AP
Seoul to extend intelligence-sharing pact GSOMIA with Tokyo
- The pact had been due to become invalid at midnight, as a trade row between the pair spiralled into one of their worst diplomatic spats in years
- The move comes as a relief to the US, which had pressed its two allies to maintain the pact, known as the General Security of Military Agreement
Topic | Japan
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
