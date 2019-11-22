Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: AP
East Asia

Seoul to extend intelligence-sharing pact GSOMIA with Tokyo

  • The pact had been due to become invalid at midnight, as a trade row between the pair spiralled into one of their worst diplomatic spats in years
  • The move comes as a relief to the US, which had pressed its two allies to maintain the pact, known as the General Security of Military Agreement
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:04pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
Craig Mark
Opinion

Opinion

Craig Mark

Abe is Japan’s longest-serving PM. Is that the extent of his legacy?

  • The premier has broken a century-old record for political longevity – but despite domestic comebacks and foreign policy wins, a succession of scandals and his mixed results with the economy will live long in the memory
Craig Mark

Craig Mark  

Updated: 7:03am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.