Pope Francis arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Vatican Media via Reuters
Pope Francis set to visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima to preach anti-nuclear gospel
- The pope arrived in Japan late Saturday on the second leg of an Asia tour
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Vatican Media via Reuters
Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis avoids offence in greetings to Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei
- Diplomatic good wishes from above for Carrie Lam, Xi Jinping and Tsai Ing-wen as pontiff flies over on his way to Japan
- No mention of Hong Kong unrest or other contentious issues in papal telegrams
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters