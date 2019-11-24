Pope Francis made the appeal in Nagasaki at ground zero of the second of the two 1945 US atomic bombings on Japan. Photo: AP
‘Unspeakable horror’: Pope calls for nuclear-free world at Nagasaki, Japan
- Pope makes appeal in Nagasaki at ground zero of the second of the two 1945 US atomic bombings on Japan
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis made the appeal in Nagasaki at ground zero of the second of the two 1945 US atomic bombings on Japan. Photo: AP
Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis avoids offence in greetings to Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei
- Diplomatic good wishes from above for Carrie Lam, Xi Jinping and Tsai Ing-wen as pontiff flies over on his way to Japan
- No mention of Hong Kong unrest or other contentious issues in papal telegrams
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters