A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
East Asia

Chinese tourists blamed after vandals deface pro-Hong Kong protest messages at Japanese shrines

  • Some ‘ema’ prayer tablets have had messages expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong scribbled out, while others have been destroyed
  • Most of those that have been damaged have had the words ‘one China’ or ‘one country’ scrawled on them
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 5:20pm, 25 Nov, 2019

A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
Politics

In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests

  • Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, in conflict with Chinese students over Hong Kong’s political unrest
  • More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 1:15pm, 22 Nov, 2019

One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
