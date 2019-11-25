A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
Chinese tourists blamed after vandals deface pro-Hong Kong protest messages at Japanese shrines
- Some ‘ema’ prayer tablets have had messages expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong scribbled out, while others have been destroyed
- Most of those that have been damaged have had the words ‘one China’ or ‘one country’ scrawled on them
Topic | Hong Kong protests
One of the posters seen in Hankuk University featuring the face of a female student surrounded by profanities and threats. Photo: Handout
In South Korea, Chinese and Korean students are clashing over Hong Kong protests
- Korean students have found themselves at the centre of a political storm, in conflict with Chinese students over Hong Kong’s political unrest
- More recently, some say they have become the victims of cyberbullying and doxxing
