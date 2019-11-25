A man pays tribute at a memorial altar in honour of the K-pop star Goo Hara at St Mary's Hospital in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Fans of K-pop star Goo Hara mourn her death as police confirm ‘pessimistic’ note found in home
- Goo, 28, rose to fame with the girl group Kara but was more recently the victim of revenge porn and cyberbullying
- She is the second female K-pop star to die in recent months, after fellow singer Sulli took her own life in October
