Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man pays tribute at a memorial altar in honour of the K-pop star Goo Hara at St Mary's Hospital in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Fans of K-pop star Goo Hara mourn her death as police confirm ‘pessimistic’ note found in home

  • Goo, 28, rose to fame with the girl group Kara but was more recently the victim of revenge porn and cyberbullying
  • She is the second female K-pop star to die in recent months, after fellow singer Sulli took her own life in October
Topic |   K-pop idols
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:16pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man pays tribute at a memorial altar in honour of the K-pop star Goo Hara at St Mary's Hospital in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.