Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A freshly picked crop of sweet potatoes. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

In Japan, sweet potato thefts raise suspicions of yakuza involvement

  • An estimated US$17,000 worth of the root vegetables were stolen from a farm this month, following earlier thefts of apples, grapes and Koshihikari rice
  • It has been suggested that criminal gangs may be selling the ill-gotten gains to family-run greengrocers who do not ask too many questions
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:03pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A freshly picked crop of sweet potatoes. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
East Asia

Chinese tourists blamed after vandals deface pro-Hong Kong protest messages at Japanese shrines

  • Some ‘ema’ prayer tablets have had messages expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong scribbled out, while others have been destroyed
  • Most of those that have been damaged have had the words ‘one China’ or ‘one country’ scrawled on them
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:38pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.