A freshly picked crop of sweet potatoes. Photo: Xinhua
In Japan, sweet potato thefts raise suspicions of yakuza involvement
- An estimated US$17,000 worth of the root vegetables were stolen from a farm this month, following earlier thefts of apples, grapes and Koshihikari rice
- It has been suggested that criminal gangs may be selling the ill-gotten gains to family-run greengrocers who do not ask too many questions
Topic | Japan
A wooden prayer tablet bearing a pro-Hong Kong message that was defaced at a shrine in Japan. Photo: Twitter / Nursemens4321
Chinese tourists blamed after vandals deface pro-Hong Kong protest messages at Japanese shrines
- Some ‘ema’ prayer tablets have had messages expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong scribbled out, while others have been destroyed
- Most of those that have been damaged have had the words ‘one China’ or ‘one country’ scrawled on them
Topic | Hong Kong protests
