South Korean students show their support for Hong Kong outside the Chinese embassy in Seoul. Photo: EPA
Chinese students in South Korea investigated for vandalism of pro-Hong Kong posters
- South Korean students from five universities allege Chinese students damaged Lennon Walls supporting Hong Kong’s protests
- There are more than 71,000 students from mainland China in South Korea, accounting for 44.4 per cent of the international student population
Topic | South Korea
