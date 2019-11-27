Self-professed ‘dirt spoon’ Kim Jae-hoon drinks water in his tiny cubicle home in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s disadvantaged ‘dirt spoons’ rail against President Moon Jae-in
- A generation of disenfranchised, despondent youths in the East Asian nation have all but given up on the idea of social mobility
- They say the self-styled ‘reformist’ president, who came to power in 2017 on a platform of social and economic justice, has failed them
