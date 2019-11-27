Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
East Asia

In Japan-South Korea trade war, friendly gestures mean it’s worse than ever

  • Seoul agreed to extend a military intelligence pact and Tokyo said it would review export controls, but the moves mask an intractable dispute over wartime labour compensation
  • Analysts say they are pessimistic that a true detente is near
Topic |   Diplomacy
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 5:37pm, 27 Nov, 2019

US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
Politics

South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say

  • Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
  • Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
Topic |   South Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 9:29pm, 23 Nov, 2019

