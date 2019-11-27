Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
In Japan-South Korea trade war, friendly gestures mean it’s worse than ever
- Seoul agreed to extend a military intelligence pact and Tokyo said it would review export controls, but the moves mask an intractable dispute over wartime labour compensation
- Analysts say they are pessimistic that a true detente is near
US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say
- Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
- Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
