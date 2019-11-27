Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The man in question is being held in Changsha and has had access to consular services, the government source said. Photo: Handout
East Asia

Japanese man detained in China since July on possible espionage charge

  • Since 2015, at least 15 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on such charges as espionage
  • China has intensified its scrutiny of foreign organisations and individuals in the name of protecting national security
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 5:32pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man in question is being held in Changsha and has had access to consular services, the government source said. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.