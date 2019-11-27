The man in question is being held in Changsha and has had access to consular services, the government source said. Photo: Handout
Japanese man detained in China since July on possible espionage charge
- Since 2015, at least 15 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on such charges as espionage
- China has intensified its scrutiny of foreign organisations and individuals in the name of protecting national security
