Lee Se-dol lost all but one encounter with AlphaGo in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Google’s Go computer ‘cannot be beaten’ so South Korean master Lee Se-Dol has quit playing the Chinese strategy game
- The 18-time world Go champion lost all but one encounter with AlphaGo in 2016 but remains the only person to have won a game against the algorithm
- Go originated in China 3,000 years ago and has been played for centuries – mostly in China, Japan and South Korea
