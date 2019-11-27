Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Last year, Human Rights Watch also reported ‘endemic’ sexual abuse in North Korea based on interviews with some 100 defectors. Photo: Handout
East Asia

North Korean children ‘in constant danger’ of sexual abuse, South Korean rights group reports

  • Report from Seoul-based group records the experiences of defectors abused at home, school and orphanages
  • UN investigators have also criticised human rights violations, including political prison camps where executions, rape and starvation occur
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:30pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Last year, Human Rights Watch also reported ‘endemic’ sexual abuse in North Korea based on interviews with some 100 defectors. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.