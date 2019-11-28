Conflicting air traffic control rights over the East China Sea have led to a number of near misses in the recent past. Photo: DPA
South Korea, Japan back new air traffic control deal, spurred on by clutch of near misses
- The agreement comes despite decades of strained relations between the two countries, exacerbated recently by a simmering trade dispute
- It includes China and replaces arrangements drawn up in 1983 when there were only about 10 flights a day in the corridor, as oppose to 800 flights today
US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say
- Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
- Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
