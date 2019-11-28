South Korean news coverage of North Korea firing an unidentified projectile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’ on Thanksgiving as end-of-year deadline looms
- US and North Korea have been at an impasse since February and Pyongyang has demanded Washington change its approach by the end of the year
- One analyst claimed: ‘North Korea is growing anxious ... That’s why it’s carrying out these provocations.’
US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8. A North Korean official has said Photo: AP
North Korea says no more talks with US just so Donald Trump can boast
- Comments come after US president hints at another meeting, urging Kim Jong-un to ‘act quickly’
- Senior official Kim Kye-gwan calls on US to end ‘policy of hostility’, says Pyongyang ‘no longer interested in such talks that bring nothing to us’
