Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean news coverage of North Korea firing an unidentified projectile. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’ on Thanksgiving as end-of-year deadline looms

  • US and North Korea have been at an impasse since February and Pyongyang has demanded Washington change its approach by the end of the year
  • One analyst claimed: ‘North Korea is growing anxious ... That’s why it’s carrying out these provocations.’
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:35pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean news coverage of North Korea firing an unidentified projectile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8. A North Korean official has said Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea says no more talks with US just so Donald Trump can boast

  • Comments come after US president hints at another meeting, urging Kim Jong-un to ‘act quickly’
  • Senior official Kim Kye-gwan calls on US to end ‘policy of hostility’, says Pyongyang ‘no longer interested in such talks that bring nothing to us’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:23am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8. A North Korean official has said Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.