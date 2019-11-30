A child drives an electric toy car across Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang in September. Photo: AFP
US cryptocurrency expert Virgil Griffith charged with helping North Korea evade sanctions
- The Singapore resident travelled to Pyongyang via China despite being denied permission by US Department of State, prosecutors say
- While there, Griffith allegedly spoke about using cryptocurrency technology to circumvent sanctions and launder money
South Korean news coverage of North Korea firing an unidentified projectile. Photo: Reuters
North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’ on Thanksgiving as end-of-year deadline looms
- US and North Korea have been at an impasse since February and Pyongyang has demanded Washington change its approach by the end of the year
- One analyst claimed: ‘North Korea is growing anxious ... That’s why it’s carrying out these provocations.’
