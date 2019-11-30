Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Outrage and protests in India over latest horrific murder-rape case

  • A 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped and murdered before being burned, in the latest case to shock India
  • Protests have spread from Hyderabad to other cities, as well as online, as women share their fears for their safety
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:53pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man walks past graffiti on female empowerment in Mumbai in December 2017. In 2018, Indian women joined those across the world in sharing their stories of being sexually harassed under the hashtag #MeToo. Photo: AFP
Akanksha Singh
Opinion

Opinion

Akanksha Singh

#MeToo in India has moved beyond Bollywood to a broader conversation about the roots of sexual harassment

  • While there has been a backlash against Indian women sharing their experiences of being sexually harassed and the country’s sociocultural complexity makes it hard to evaluate the impact of the movement, it’s clear something has changed
Akanksha Singh

Akanksha Singh  

Updated: 6:54pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past graffiti on female empowerment in Mumbai in December 2017. In 2018, Indian women joined those across the world in sharing their stories of being sexually harassed under the hashtag #MeToo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.