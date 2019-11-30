Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
Outrage and protests in India over latest horrific murder-rape case
- A 27-year-old veterinary surgeon was gang-raped and murdered before being burned, in the latest case to shock India
- Protests have spread from Hyderabad to other cities, as well as online, as women share their fears for their safety
Topic | India
Protesters hold candles and a banner as they participate in a candle light procession calling for justice following the recent rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AFP
A man walks past graffiti on female empowerment in Mumbai in December 2017. In 2018, Indian women joined those across the world in sharing their stories of being sexually harassed under the hashtag #MeToo. Photo: AFP
A man walks past graffiti on female empowerment in Mumbai in December 2017. In 2018, Indian women joined those across the world in sharing their stories of being sexually harassed under the hashtag #MeToo. Photo: AFP