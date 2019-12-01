Channels

For many millennials, choosing the rental option is as much about taking a road less travelled as it is about saving money. File photo: Reuters
East Asia

India’s non-committal millennials: they rent iPhones, furniture, jewellery and gym equipment

  • Young Indians are switching from buying to renting so they can live life with few strings attached
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:33pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
World

‘OK, boomer’: Gen Z’s sassy dig at old-timers says a lot with very little

  • The phrase has become the retort of choice for Generation Z children exasperated with the views of their elders
  • It took off early this year as a comeback to older social media users, mostly white males, who attack messages of inclusion promoted by young people
Topic |   Gen Z
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:24pm, 9 Nov, 2019

