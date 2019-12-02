Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of Mageshima island, which the Japanese government has bought. Photo: Wikipedia
East Asia

Japan buys Mageshima island for US$146 million to conduct military drills with US

  • Planned development reflects Tokyo’s revised security doctrine and determination to protect scattered islands off its most southerly prefecture
  • New base could be used to defend the Diaoyu Islands, which are known in Japan as the Senkakus and are the focus of a territorial dispute with China
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 6:02pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of Mageshima island, which the Japanese government has bought. Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.