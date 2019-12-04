Song Hong Ryon’s mother fled North Korea in the late 1990s in search of food and work in China.
Half-Chinese, half-North Korean: they flee to the South seeking safety but find discrimination and isolation
- In South Korea, these children often face crises in identity, a language barrier, public indifference and poor government assistance
- Neither parent is originally from South Korea, so they struggle to assimilate into the country’s brutally competitive and fast-paced society
Topic | South Korea
Song Hong Ryon’s mother fled North Korea in the late 1990s in search of food and work in China.