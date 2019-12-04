North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife Ri Sol-ju during his visit to Mount Paektu. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un returns to sacred mountain and Donald Trump revives ‘rocket man’ jibe. It means diplomacy could be off
- North Korea gave the US an end-of-year deadline to make concessions it says are necessary to reignite stalled denuclearisation talks
- Kim convenes rare meeting of party’s top leaders, which analysts suggest could indicate return to confrontation with US
Topic | North Korea
