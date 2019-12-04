A file photo of Tetsu Nakamura, who has headed the Japanese charity, Peace Medical Service, in Afghanistan since 2008. He died after a targeted attack on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura among six killed in attack on NGO convoy in Afghanistan
- Dr Nakamura, head of Peace Japan Medical Services, was involved in reconstruction work in irrigation and agriculture in the country
- Unknown gunmen attacked vehicles in Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar province
