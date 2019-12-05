An employee for Japanese cosmetics company Kao removes a super thin transparent layer after using a palm-sized diffuser on her face. Photo: AFP
In a world first, Japanese cosmetics company unveils a fibre spray-on skin
- The moisturising face mask is made of fibres one-100th the thickness of a human hair, and is breathable
- In future, the technology could be used to cover scars or to create an invisible medical patch
