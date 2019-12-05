Japanese cosmetic maker Shiseido’s new factory in Otawara. Photo: Kyodo
J-beauty giant Shiseido capitalises on ‘Made in Japan’ boom by building new factory near Tokyo
- The domestic industry is also benefiting from an explosion of inbound tourism in recent years ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Two-thirds of Japanese cosmetics are exported to China and Hong Kong but firms must vie with established brands and South Korea’s ‘K-beauty’ labels
Topic | Beauty
Japanese cosmetic maker Shiseido’s new factory in Otawara. Photo: Kyodo