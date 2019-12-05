Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in calls for China to play role in denuclearising North Korea
- During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Moon said they were at a ‘critical crossroads’ in the nuclear stand-off with North Korea
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha meet at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi says unilateralism, bullying ‘biggest threat’ to global stability
- Foreign minister also calls for stronger ties with ‘close neighbour, friend and partner’ South Korea during meeting with counterpart Kang Kyung-wha
- His first visit to Seoul in nearly five years comes amid mounting pressure from Washington
