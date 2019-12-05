Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korea’s Moon Jae-in calls for China to play role in denuclearising North Korea

  • During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Moon said they were at a ‘critical crossroads’ in the nuclear stand-off with North Korea
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:42pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha meet at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi says unilateralism, bullying ‘biggest threat’ to global stability

  • Foreign minister also calls for stronger ties with ‘close neighbour, friend and partner’ South Korea during meeting with counterpart Kang Kyung-wha
  • His first visit to Seoul in nearly five years comes amid mounting pressure from Washington
Topic |   South Korea
SCMP

Laura Zhou  

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 10:21pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha meet at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.