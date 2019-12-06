Smoke haze from bush fires in New South Wales blankets the central business district of Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia fires merge into one massive blaze, threatening Sydney
- Ten separate bush fires 50km north of Sydney have joined and are too big to be put out, New South Wales firefighters say
- Australia has been battling wildfires for the last month, blamed on an extended drought, strong wind and arson
A sign on a fire station in Taree, north of Sydney, warns of ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions. Photo: AFP
Australians trapped by Sydney’s ‘catastrophic’ bush fires warned it is now too late to leave their homes
- For the first time, Australia’s largest city and the surrounding area faces the country’s top level of fire warning, with homes and lives endangered
- More than 350 schools will be closed, a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters
