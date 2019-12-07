A bride yawns in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong. Photo: AP
4B is the feminist movement persuading South Korean women to turn their backs on sex, marriage and children
- The “Four Nos” are no dating, no sex, no marriage, and no child-rearing, according to the movement
- Marriage rates are plummeting in South Korea, where wives are often expected to work, raise children, and care for ageing in-laws with little help
A still from the movie Kim Ji-young, Born 1982. Photo: Edko Films Limited
South Korean couples are breaking up over feminist film Kim Ji-young, Born 1982. Why?
- The hit movie has shed light on the struggles of women in the country’s deeply patriarchal and conservative society
- It has also exposed a chasm in perspectives between the genders that is proving too much for some romances to bear
