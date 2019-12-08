Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a news conference in New York. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s UN envoy says denuclearisation is ‘off the negotiating table’ with United States

  • Kim Jong-un has warned he could take an unspecified “new path” next year, raising fears it could mean a return to the nuclear missile testing
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:39am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a news conference in New York. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea looks to China for support as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ratchets up threat

  • During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Moon Jae-in said they were at a ‘critical crossroads’ in the nuclear stand-off with North Korea
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:33am, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.