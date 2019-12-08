North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a news conference in New York. Photo: Reuters
North Korea’s UN envoy says denuclearisation is ‘off the negotiating table’ with United States
- Kim Jong-un has warned he could take an unspecified “new path” next year, raising fears it could mean a return to the nuclear missile testing
Topic | North Korea
North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a news conference in New York. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
South Korea looks to China for support as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ratchets up threat
- During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Moon Jae-in said they were at a ‘critical crossroads’ in the nuclear stand-off with North Korea
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters