Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Empress Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple’s only child. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese Empress Masako celebrates 56th birthday, recovering from stress illness despite increased scrutiny

  • Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to Princess Aiko
  • Emperor Naruhito’s succession rituals spanned from late April to early December, and Masako attended and appeared in good spirits
Topic |   Royalty
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:30pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Empress Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple’s only child. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.