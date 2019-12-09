Empress Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple’s only child. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Empress Masako celebrates 56th birthday, recovering from stress illness despite increased scrutiny
- Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to Princess Aiko
- Emperor Naruhito’s succession rituals spanned from late April to early December, and Masako attended and appeared in good spirits
Topic | Royalty
Empress Masako developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple’s only child. Photo: Reuters