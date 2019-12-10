South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally in Seoul on August 15, 2019. File photo: AP
Seoul slams Japan’s ‘flag of hatred’, as it calls for ban of Rising Sun flag at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- The flag, which typically features a red sun and rays radiating outward, is regarded by some as a symbol of Japanese aggression and militarism
- The South Korean government says its use at the Olympics goes against the event’s spirit of ‘peace and harmony’
Topic | South Korea
South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally in Seoul on August 15, 2019. File photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
In Japan-South Korea trade war, friendly gestures mean it’s worse than ever
- Seoul agreed to extend a military intelligence pact and Tokyo said it would review export controls, but the moves mask an intractable dispute over wartime labour compensation
- Analysts say they are pessimistic that a true detente is near
Topic | Diplomacy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP