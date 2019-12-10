Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

To expand beef exports, Japan will also upgrade meat processing facilities. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  East Asia

Japan aims to double Wagyu beef production by 2035 as international demand skyrockets

  • In 2018, Japan’s agricultural exports reached a record US$8.4 billion, with Hong Kong the largest buyer of Japanese produce, followed by China and US
  • Meanwhile, Wagyu exports to the US are expected to grow with the increase of a low-tariff quota on Japanese beef under the bilateral trade deal
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 2:50pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

To expand beef exports, Japan will also upgrade meat processing facilities. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.