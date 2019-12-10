To expand beef exports, Japan will also upgrade meat processing facilities. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan aims to double Wagyu beef production by 2035 as international demand skyrockets
- In 2018, Japan’s agricultural exports reached a record US$8.4 billion, with Hong Kong the largest buyer of Japanese produce, followed by China and US
- Meanwhile, Wagyu exports to the US are expected to grow with the increase of a low-tariff quota on Japanese beef under the bilateral trade deal
Topic | Food and agriculture
To expand beef exports, Japan will also upgrade meat processing facilities. Photo: Bloomberg