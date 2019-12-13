US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
How Kim Jong-un kept expanding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while appearing to seek peace with US

  • Of North Korea’s six atomic tests, Kim was responsible for four. Experts estimate North Korea has assembled 20-30 nuclear warheads
  • Trump says his diplomacy with Pyongyang prevented a war. But the North Korean missile testing and name-calling have since resumed
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:31am, 13 Dec, 2019

US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, chairs a UN Security Council meeting. Photo: AFP
US ambassador says latest North Korea missile tests are ‘deeply counterproductive’

  • US Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council that continued testing risked ‘closing the door on this opportunity to find a better way for the future’
Associated Press

Updated: 6:42am, 12 Dec, 2019

