Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Japan local leader Harumi Suzuki. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

In Japan, survivors of Catholic Church sex abuse speak out to seek justice

  • A handful of people have gone public as survivors of clergy sexual abuse in the country, where values of harmony has resulted in a strong code of silence
  • The Japanese bishops’ conference said it carried out investigations since 2002, but the names of the accused have never been released
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:12am, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Japan local leader Harumi Suzuki. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan is expected to eventually have some 10 million social recluses, according to an expert. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japanese man, 61, kept father’s decomposing corpse for a month as he was scared to be alone

  • The case has refocused attention on the country’s more than 1 million hikikomori as the parents who cared for them are ageing and dying
  • Experts say there are currently no provisions to help these elderly social recluses
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 11:10pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan is expected to eventually have some 10 million social recluses, according to an expert. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.