Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Japan local leader Harumi Suzuki. Photo: AP
In Japan, survivors of Catholic Church sex abuse speak out to seek justice
- A handful of people have gone public as survivors of clergy sexual abuse in the country, where values of harmony has resulted in a strong code of silence
- The Japanese bishops’ conference said it carried out investigations since 2002, but the names of the accused have never been released
Japan is expected to eventually have some 10 million social recluses, according to an expert. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese man, 61, kept father’s decomposing corpse for a month as he was scared to be alone
- The case has refocused attention on the country’s more than 1 million hikikomori as the parents who cared for them are ageing and dying
- Experts say there are currently no provisions to help these elderly social recluses
