People watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Photo: AP Photo
North Korea reports new ‘crucial’ rocket test from satellite facility in Sohae
- The test was carried out late Friday, and experts believe it may have been carried out to test a new rocket engine
US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, chairs a UN Security Council meeting. Photo: AFP
US ambassador says latest North Korea missile tests are ‘deeply counterproductive’
- US Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council that continued testing risked ‘closing the door on this opportunity to find a better way for the future’
