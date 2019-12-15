People watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Photo: AP Photo
North Korea reports new ‘crucial’ rocket test from satellite facility in Sohae

  • The test was carried out late Friday, and experts believe it may have been carried out to test a new rocket engine
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 5:20am, 15 Dec, 2019

US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, chairs a UN Security Council meeting. Photo: AFP
US ambassador says latest North Korea missile tests are ‘deeply counterproductive’

  • US Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council that continued testing risked ‘closing the door on this opportunity to find a better way for the future’
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:42am, 12 Dec, 2019

US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, chairs a UN Security Council meeting. Photo: AFP
