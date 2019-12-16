North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Stephen Biegun, Washington’s top envoy on North Korea, dismisses Pyongyang’s year-end deadline for US concessions
- Biegun arrived in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials and warned North Korea against ‘major provocation in the days ahead’
- North Korean officials recently said denuclearisation is off the table and they have threatened to lift a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests
How Kim Jong-un kept expanding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while appearing to seek peace with US
- Of North Korea’s six atomic tests, Kim was responsible for four. Experts estimate North Korea has assembled 20-30 nuclear warheads
- Trump says his diplomacy with Pyongyang prevented a war. But the North Korean missile testing and name-calling have since resumed
