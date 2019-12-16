Taro Kono, Japan's Defence Minister, speaks at the Doha Forum in Qatar. Photo: AFP
Japan’s defence chief hits out at Beijing on South China Sea, military build-up
- Taro Kono, seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made the remarks days ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe
- His comments serve as Tokyo reminding Beijing to play by the international rules, even as bilateral ties warm up, according to one analyst
Topic | China-Japan relations
Taro Kono, Japan's Defence Minister, speaks at the Doha Forum in Qatar. Photo: AFP
A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
South China Sea: message for Beijing in Vietnam, Malaysia defence white papers
- Defence blueprints by Malaysia and Vietnam went under the radar at first
- But criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are slowly surfacing
Topic | South China Sea
A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP