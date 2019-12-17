North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: TNS
China and Russia seek sanctions relief for North Korea at UN
- Beijing and Moscow proposed ‘the most favourable approach towards requests for exemptions … for humanitarian and livelihood purposes’
- US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be ‘disappointed’ if North Korea had something ‘in the works’ as the year-end ultimatum looms
How Kim Jong-un kept expanding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while appearing to seek peace with US
- Of North Korea’s six atomic tests, Kim was responsible for four. Experts estimate North Korea has assembled 20-30 nuclear warheads
- Trump says his diplomacy with Pyongyang prevented a war. But the North Korean missile testing and name-calling have since resumed
