Japanese journalist Shiori Ito sheds a tear as she speaks to the media outside a Tokyo court after she won a damages suit in which she accused a former TV reporter of rape. Photo: AFP
Japanese journalist Shiori Ito wins #MeToo damages case after accusing reporter of rape
- She sought compensation from Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former TV reporter with close links to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
- Ito has become an outspoken symbol for #MeToo in Japan, where it is rare for women to report rape and sexual harassment
Topic | Japan
Japanese journalist Shiori Ito sheds a tear as she speaks to the media outside a Tokyo court after she won a damages suit in which she accused a former TV reporter of rape. Photo: AFP
Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Japan local leader Harumi Suzuki. Photo: AP
In Japan, survivors of Catholic Church sex abuse speak out to seek justice
- A handful of people have gone public as survivors of clergy sexual abuse in the country, where values of harmony has resulted in a strong code of silence
- The Japanese bishops’ conference said it carried out investigations since 2002, but the names of the accused have never been released
Topic | Japan
Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Japan local leader Harumi Suzuki. Photo: AP