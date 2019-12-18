Japan came in at 121st among the 153 nations on the World Economic Forum’s rankings for the year. Photo: AP
Women fare worse in Japan than China, Angola or United Arab Emirates

  • PM Shinzo Abe vowed to make Japan a country where women would shine
  • But new gender gap rankings from the World Economic Forum show it has slid to a lowly 121st out of 153 countries
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 5:19pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito sheds a tear as she speaks to the media outside a Tokyo court after she won a damages suit in which she accused a former TV reporter of rape. Photo: AFP
Japanese journalist Shiori Ito wins #MeToo damages case after accusing reporter of rape

  • She sought compensation from Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former TV reporter with close links to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
  • Ito has become an outspoken symbol for #MeToo in Japan, where it is rare for women to report rape and sexual harassment
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:09pm, 18 Dec, 2019

