US Army self-propelled howitzers during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

US, South Korea fail to agree on cost of American troops posted on peninsula

  • Washington’s chief negotiator denied earlier reports that the US wants Seoul to cough up US$5 billion per year to pay for American military forces
  • Experts have warned that if no agreement is reached soon, it could throw the future of the US presence in South Korea into doubt
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 8:36pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Army self-propelled howitzers during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US envoy for North Korea visits China as Washington warns against lifting sanctions

  • Stephen Biegun urges international unity with North Korea refusing to discuss denuclearisation
  • China and Russia have proposed lifting some UN sanctions on the North
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 2:42pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.