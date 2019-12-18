US Army self-propelled howitzers during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
US, South Korea fail to agree on cost of American troops posted on peninsula
- Washington’s chief negotiator denied earlier reports that the US wants Seoul to cough up US$5 billion per year to pay for American military forces
- Experts have warned that if no agreement is reached soon, it could throw the future of the US presence in South Korea into doubt
North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
US envoy for North Korea visits China as Washington warns against lifting sanctions
- Stephen Biegun urges international unity with North Korea refusing to discuss denuclearisation
- China and Russia have proposed lifting some UN sanctions on the North
