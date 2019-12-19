North Korean workers queue for a flight to Pyongyang at an airport in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

UN deadline looms for North Korea’s overseas workers to return home

  • Pyongyang has long made a fortune from the army of citizens it sends abroad to work, mostly in neighbouring China and Russia but also as far afield as Europe
  • But the UN Security Council set Sunday’s deadline for their return two years ago, as part of efforts to press the North over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean workers queue for a flight to Pyongyang at an airport in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE