North Korean workers queue for a flight to Pyongyang at an airport in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
UN deadline looms for North Korea’s overseas workers to return home
- Pyongyang has long made a fortune from the army of citizens it sends abroad to work, mostly in neighbouring China and Russia but also as far afield as Europe
- But the UN Security Council set Sunday’s deadline for their return two years ago, as part of efforts to press the North over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes
Topic | North Korea
